HBO’s ‘Vice Principals’ Debuts July 17

Vice Principals, a comedy from Eastbound & Down creators Danny McBride and Jody Hill, debuts on HBO July 17. When a longtime high school principal steps down, ambitious vice principals Neal Gamby and Lee Russell set their sights on the top spot–only to see a new rival enter the picture. The two unruly administrators form an “unholy alliance,” according to HBO, to bring down the outsider.

McBride and Walton Goggins play the vice principals.

The first season features nine episodes, and will have Ballers as its lead in. The dark comedy scored the 2016 Audience Award at South By Southwest.

“Knowing that Danny and Jody were going to be bringing Neal Gamby and Lee Russell into the world made retiring [Eastbound & Down main character] Kenny Powers a little bit easier,” said Amy Gravitt, executive VP, HBO Programming. “Nobody else creates characters like these two. We are so proud that HBO is their home and we can’t wait for everyone to see their take on high school.”

The cast also includes Kimberly Hébert Gregory and Busy Philipps, with Bill Murray turning up as a guest star.

“Finally, a tale of the unsung hero in every child’s education,” said McBride. “No one will look at high school administrators the same again.”

Further along this summer, Cinemax, part of Home Box Office Inc., will debut the eight-episode season of Quarry Sept. 9. Quarry tells the story of a Marine who returns home from Vietnam in 1972 and finds himself shunned by those he loves and demonized by the public. He’s drawn into a network of killing that spans the length of the Mississippi River.

Logan Marshall-Green has the lead role.

An HBO Entertainment production in association with Anonymous Content, Quarry is created, written and executive produced by Graham Gordy and Michael D. Fuller.