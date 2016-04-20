‘Ballers’ Back on HBO July 17

The second season of Ballers is back on HBO Sunday, July 17, leading in to the series debut of Vice Principals. Ballers, with Dwayne Johnson playing a former sports superstar reinventing himself as a financial manager, has a 10 episode run.

Stephen Levinson created the series, which counts Mark Wahlberg, Peter Berg and Dwayne Johnson among the executive producers.

HBO also announced the premiere of limited series The Night Of. Created by Steven Zaillian and Richard Price, The Night Of debuts July 10 with a 90-minute pilot, and holds down the 9-10 p.m. slot for its eight episode run. Starring John Turturro and Riz Ahmed, and directed by Zaillian, The Night Of looks at a New York City murder case with cultural and political overtones. The story examines the police investigation, the legal proceedings, and the “feral purgatory”, says HBO, of Rikers Island.

Vice Principals is created by Danny McBride and Jody Hill, the brains behind Eastbound & Down. The dark comedy tells the story of a high school and the two school officials who call some of the shots. HBO is on board for nine episodes.