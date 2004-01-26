HBO Runs Away with Globes

Home Box Office’s made-for-TV movie, Angels in America, was the big TV winner at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, taking home five statuettes.

Meryl Streep and Al Pacino won the top two acting prizes, while Mary-Louise Parker and Jeffrey Wright took the supporting awards, Wright in a role that also earned him a Tony.

BBC America’s The Office was the surprise winner of two Globes, taking Best TV Comedy Series and Best TV Actor in a Comedy Series, the latter going to the show’s lead, Ricky Gervais. Fox’s 24 was a surprise winner in the TV-drama category, with Without a Trace’s Anthony LaPaglia named Best Actor in a TV Drama.

Sex and the City’s Sarah Jessica Parker garnered her fourth Golden Globe for her role as Carrie Bradshaw. This is the last season for HBO’s beloved comedy, with only four more episodes left in the series’ run. Six Feet Under’s Frances Conroy was named Best TV Actress in a Drama, giving both those awards to the premium cable network.

All in all, HBO swept the Golden Globes, taking seven of 11 total TV awards. BBC America and The Office took two, and Fox and CBS each had one. ABC and NBC were shut out, giving cable nine of 11 total awards.