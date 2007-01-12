HBO Rolls Out Last Soprano's Episodes in April
By Ben Grossman
HBO will roll out the final nine episodes of The Sopranos beginning Sunday, April 8 at 9 p.m ET.
Series creator David Chase will write and direct the series finale.
The network is also bringing back Entourage the same night to begin an eight-episode run. Entourage will air out of Sopranos at 10.
