HBO Renews 'Veep,' 'Silicon Valley'

HBO will bring back its Emmy Award-winning comedy series Silicon Valley and Veep for new seasons in 2018, the network said Thursday.



Silicon Valley, which follows the exploits of a startup tech company, will return for a fifth season, said network officials. The series, executive produced by Mike Judge, Alec Berg, Michael Rotenberg and Tom Lassally, stars Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Jimmy O. Yang and Suzanne Cryer.



Veep, which stars multi-Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus, will return for a seventh season in 2018. The cast also includes Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Gary Cole, Sam Richardson and Kevin Dunn.



Veep is executive produced by David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lew Morton and Morgan Sackett.



