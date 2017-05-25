Jon Stewart, HBO Shelve Digital Short-Form Project: Reports

Jon Stewart and HBO have cancelled plans to go forward with a plan to create short-form digital content for OTT services such as HBO Now and HBO Go, according to multiple media reports.



“HBO and Jon Stewart have decided not to proceed with a short form digital animated project,” HBO said in a statement to outlets that included The New York Times. “We all thought the project had great potential, but there were technical issues in terms of production and distribution that proved too difficult given the quick turnaround and topical nature of the material. We’re excited to report that we have some future projects together, which you will be hearing about in the near future.”



HBO and Stewart, the former host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, announced a four-year, exclusive production pact in November 2015 that included the short-form digital project and a first-look option for other film and TV projects.



