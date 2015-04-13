HBO Renews ‘Veep,’ ‘Silicon Valley’

A day after they had their season premieres, Veep and SiliconValley have been renewed by HBO for a fifth and third season, respectively.

Last week, B&C reported that Veepcreator Armando Iannucci would depart the show after the current fourth season. HBO tapped Curb Your Enthusiasm alum David Mandel to take over Veep, making a fifth season pickup essentially a fait accompli.

The two comedies Sunday night companions Game of Thrones – which also had its season premiere Sunday — and Last Week Tonight have already been renewed for 2016.