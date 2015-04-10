‘Veep’ Creator Iannucci to Depart After Fourth Season

Armando Iannucci will leave his HBO series Veep after the show’s upcoming fourth season, which begins on Sunday.

Curb Your Enthusiasm alum David Mandel will replace Iannucci as showrunner, a good sign the political comedy will get a fifth season.

The series has earned three Emmy nominations for best comedy, as well as a Writers Guild of America award for best comedy series in 2014. Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has earned three straight Emmys for portrayal of Selina Meyer.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.