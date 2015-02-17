HBO Renews ‘Last Week Tonight’

HBO has renewed Last Week Tonight With John Oliver for two additional seasons. Season three is scheduled to premiere in 2016 with season four to follow in 2017.

“We are incredibly proud to have John as part of the HBO family,” said HBO programming president Michael Lombardo. “His unique ability to deliver socially significant commentary week after week, along with his innate comedic brilliance, puts John in a class by himself.”

Last Week Tonightwon the WGA award Saturday for best comedy/variety series. The show’s second season premiered Feb. 8.

The renewal comes as Comedy Central searches for a successor to Jon Stewart as host of The Daily Show, where Oliver rose to prominence as a correspondent.