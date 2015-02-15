‘True Detective,’ ‘Louie’ Each Win Two WGA Awards

Los Angeles — True Detective and Louie each earned two trophies at the 2015 Writers Guild Awards on Saturday. The HBO crime noir won for best drama series and best new series, while Louis C.K.’s FX series snagged awards in both comedy categories.

HBO tallied four awards on the night, also picking up prizes for Olive Kitteridge and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Nic Pizzolatto, who wrote every episode of True Detective’s first season, noted that they are about halfway through filming the show’s highly-anticipated second season. “I hope you like it but solid chance that could be the end of me,” he said.

Upon winning for best drama, Pizzolatto remarked that he was shocked. “This is better than hate mail,” he said. “From the bottom of my heart, this means the world to me. Next year it’s going to mean even more when I’m looking for a job.”

Louie notched wins for best comedy series and best episodic comedy. The latter was for the “So Did the Fat Lady” episode, which also earned the comedian an Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series last August. Louie collected the WGA award for best comedy series two years ago as well.

Pamela Adlon, who writes for the FX series along with Louis C.K., accepted the comedy series award. “We always say, ‘nobody’s going to like it,’” she said. “Somehow it all comes out.” She added that the honor was extra special because she is the daughter of a writer.

The long form adapted award went to Olive Kitteridge. Jane Anderson, who wrote the teleplay based on Elizabeth Strout’s novel of the same name, thanked star Frances McDormand for inviting her to do the adaptation as well as director Lisa Cholodenko. “Without a great director you don’t have your script sing,” Anderson said.

John Oliver’s weekly HBO program Last Week Tonight won for best comedy/variety series.

The WGA West Coast show was hosted by The Comeback’s Lisa Kudrow. She opened the L.A. ceremony at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza by making fun of writers’ lack of celebrity. “I don’t recognize any of you,” she joked.

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal and executive producer of How to Get Away with Murder, received a standing ovation when she was honored with the 2015 Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television Writing Achievement. She credited all the writers on her many shows. “They make me look good,” she said.

The Good Wife’s Robert and Michelle King, who penned the episode “The Last Call,” were awarded for best episodic drama.

Lifetime earned its first WGA award, as Deliverance Creek, written by Melissa Carter, was honored in the long form original category.

The writers of the 71st Annual Golden Globes triumphed in the category for best comedy/variety special - music, awards, tributes.

Brian Kelley’s lego episode of The Simpsons, “Brick Like Me,” won the award for best animated series.

PBS’ Frontline writers Michael Kirk and Mike Wiser won two awards for documentary scripts — “United States of Secrets: The Program (Part One)” secured the award in the current events category, while “League of Denial: The NFL's Concussion Crisis” was honored in the non-current events category.

“Nelson Mandela: A Man Who Changed the World,” written by Dave Bloch, Lisa Ferri and Diane Sawyer for World News with Diane Sawyer, won for best TV news script - regularly scheduled, bulletin or breaking report. The program also won the award last year.

60 Minutes notched its second consecutive WGA award for TV news script - analysis, feature or commentary, for “Nowhere to Go,” written by Oriana Zill de Granados, Scott Pelley and Michael Rey.

Bob Smiley won best children’s script, episode and specials, for his “Haunted Heartthrob” episode of Haunted Hathaways.

Hollywood Game Night writers Alex Chauvin and Ann Slichter nabbed the award for best quiz and audience participation.

High Maintenance writers Katja Blichfeld & Ben Sinclair took the original short form new media prize for “Episode 113: Rachel.”

The writers of General Hospital won for best daytime drama.