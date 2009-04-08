HBO Renews ‘Eastbound & Down'
Kenny Powers is heading back to the big leagues. Eastbound & Down, the HBO comedy series starring Danny McBride, is returning for a second season, the network announced Wednesday. New episodes are scheduled to debut in 2010.
The six-episode comedy, executive produced in part by Will Farrell, received critical praise. The series tells the story of a star Major League pitcher, Powers, whose self-destructiveness drives him out of baseball and back to his hometown where he becomes a middle school Phys Ed teacher. The final episode leaves off with Powers landing another big-league offer.
"Eastbound & Down's raucous comedy sparked a loyal and enthusiastic following that grew throughout the season," said Michael Lombardo, president of HBO's programming group and West Coast operations, in a statement. "We're happy to bring the show back for more innings."
In addition to Ferrell, the show is executive produced by Adam McKay, Chris Henchy, Jody Hill, Danny McBridge, and Ben Best.
