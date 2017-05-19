HBO Renews Comedy ‘Animals’

HBO has renewed Animals for a third season. Created by Phil Matarese and Mike Luciano and produced by Duplass Brothers Productions, the animated adult series has its second season finale tonight.



According to HBO, Animals “focuses on the downtrodden creatures native to Earth’s least-habitable environment: New York City. Whether it’s lovelorn rats, gender-questioning pigeons or aging bedbugs in the midst of a midlife crisis, the awkward small talk, moral ambiguity and existential woes of non-human urbanites prove startlingly similar to our own.”



Matarese and Luciano executive produce, write and direct all the episodes, and voice many of the characters.



The animation for Animals was created with Dan Harmon’s Starburns Industries.



Mark and Jay Duplass are executive producers.