HBO Eyes ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs

With hopes of continuing the Game of Thrones magic after the show has finished its run, HBO has four Game of Thrones spinoff scripts in the works. Max Borenstein, Jane Goldman, Brian Helgeland and Carly Wray are working on scripts.

There are 13 episodes remaining for Game, and HBO is breaking them into two seasons.

The show is based on the George R. R. Martin book series A Song of Ice and Fire. The New York Times reports that Martin is working on scripts with Goldman and Wray.

Game of Thrones executive producers Dan Weiss and David Benioff are on board to produce any spinoff that gets a green light.