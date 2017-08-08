HBO Renews Comedies ‘Ballers’ and ‘Insecure’

HBO has renewed comedy Ballers for a fourth season and comedy Insecure for a third. Both series are seeing record viewership this season, said the network.



“We’re thrilled that the summer lineup of Ballers and Insecure connected with our viewers out of the gate,” said Amy Gravitt, executive VP, HBO Programming. “We're so proud to work with Dwayne [Johnson, Ballers star and executive producer], Issa [Rae, Insecure star and creator] and all of the amazing talent in both shows.”



Ballers looks at the issues of former and current pro football players. Johnson’s Spencer Strasmore, a former footballer, is a financial manager for players in sunny Miami. Season three started July 23. Ballers was created by Stephen Levinson and is executive produced by Levinson, Johnson, Mark Wahlberg, Dany Garcia, Peter Berg, Evan Reilly, Rob Weiss, Julian Farino, Denis Biggs and Karyn McCarthy.



Created by Rae and Larry Wilmore, Insecure follows the friendship of two black women as they deal with their flaws while attempting to navigate different worlds and cope with a series of uncomfortable everyday experiences. It returned for its second season July 23.



Executive producers are Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry. Penny is the showrunner.