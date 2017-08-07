‘Game Of Thrones' Rules Social Media

HBO’s fantasy drama seriesGame Of Thrones remained a hot topic of discussion on social media with the Aug. 6 episode drawing more than 2 million Twitter and Facebook interactions.

The episode drew 2.4 million interactions from 1.3 million unique Twitter and Facebook accounts, according to Nielsen's Social Content Ratings report. The series has now drawn 1 million or more social media interactions for each of its four episodes since launching its seventh season July 16, said Nielsen.

Syfy’s fifth installment of itsSharknado original movie series generated 424,000 social media interactions to finish second for the day, followed by Starz’sPower, CBS’Big Brotherand HBO’sInsecure.



