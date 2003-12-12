HBO Renews Carnivale

The show will go on after all. Home Box Office is picking up Carnivale for a second season of 13 episodes. No word on when the new season will air. In recent weeks, HBO executives had expressed optimism that the show would get another order.

In its debut season, Carnivale was a decent draw for HBO, averaging a 7.4 rating and a 10 share, but did not rise to the level of a big hits like The Sopranos or Six Feet Under.