HBO Renews ‘Bored to Death'

HBO has renewed new Jonathan Ames comedy Bored to Death, the network announced Oct. 7. The series, which bowed Sept. 20 to critical raves, has attracted a solid audience for the pay cabler and fits thematically with sleeper hit Flight of the Conchords.

So far, the debut episode of Bored has been seen by more than 4 million viewers on HBO and HBO On Demand, according to the network.

Ames has written several books including the popular graphic novel The Alcoholic. The show follows the misadventures of his alter-ego, a young Brooklyn writer who decides to indulge a fantasy to become a Chandler-esque private eye after his girlfriend breaks up with him. Jason Schwartzman plays Ames.