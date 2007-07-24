HBO Renews Big Love For Third Season

HBO picked up its polygamy original Big Love for a third season. Shooting for 12 new episodes is scheduled to begin in November.

The show has done OK-about 2 million viewers for Monday-night episode premieres-in this, its second season. That's down from about 4 million last season when episodes premiered on Sundays following The Sopranos.

HBO will move Love to Sundays for its final two episodes this season (Aug. 19 and 26) after freshman show John From Cincinnati finishes its season Aug. 12 and relinquishes the 9 p.m. timeslot. The previous week's Love will run at 8 p.m. those two Sundays.