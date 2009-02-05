HBO Renews Big Love

HBO is bringing back drama Big Love for a fourth season. Production will begin this year, with a premiere scheduled for 2010.

Season three of the series premiered on the pay cable network Jan. 18. To date the series has averaged almost five million viewers an episode, according to the network.

"The stellar reviews and solid viewership this season confirm that this is a signature series for HBO," said HBO programming group president Michael Lombardo in a statement. "Under the inspired creative supervision of [executive producers] Mark [Olsen] and Will [Scheffer], the series keeps getting better and better. I can't wait to see what they have planned for season four."

Big Love follows Salt Lake City native Bill Henrickson (Bill Paxton) as he balances his work life with his three wives and eight children.

Big Love is produced by HBO Productions in conjunction with Playtone and Anima Sola. Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, Mark V. Olsen, Will Scheffer and David Knoller are executive producers.