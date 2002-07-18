HBO reigns in Emmy noms

Even without mob hit The Sopranos, HBO reigned supreme over the Emmys

with 93 nominations.

Second-year drama Six Feet Under led the pack, with a total of 23

nominations, including best drama series.

HBO was followed closely by NBC, with 89 nominations, including 21 for Aaron

Sorkin's White House drama The West Wing.

CBS received 50 nominations, while third and fourth place networks ABC and

Fox had far less nominations, with ABC getting 35 and Fox 33. PBS had 11, UPN 9

and WB 2.

Other cable networks that earned substantial nominations were A&E and TNT

with 22 each, Showtime with 10 and Discovery with 9.

Other programs nominated for best drama were CBS's CSI: Crime Scene

Investigation, with six nods; Fox's critically acclaimed 24, with 10; and

NBC's Law and Order, with two.

Six Feet Under's coup fell short of a record, which was set by ABC's

NYPD Blue with 27 in 1994.

Best comedies were HBO's Sex and the City, with 10 nominations; and

HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, with two.

CBS's Everybody Loves Raymond received 11 nominations and NBC's

Will & Grace rounds out the category with 13.

The entire cast of Will & Grace was nominated, except lead Eric

McCormack, who was handing out the nominations this morning. Friends cast

members Jennifer Aniston, Matthew LeBlanc and Matthew Perry all received nods

for their work in the long-running Thursday night hit.

HBO's nominations were concentrated with a few programs, particularly its

original mini-series and movies. Besides Six Feet Under, HBO scored big

with specials about war. Steven Spielberg's and Tom Hank's World War II drama

Band of Brothers received 19 nominations, including best mini-series.

Mini-series The Gathering Storm, about the marriage of Winston and

Clementine Churchill in the years leading up to World War II, took nine nods,

including best mini-series and nominations for both its leads, Albert Finney and

Vanessa Redgrave.

And The Path to War, an HBO film about President Lyndon B. Johnson and

the Vietnam War, got 8 noms.

The Emmys air from the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium on NBC on September 22.