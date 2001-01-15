HBO to Recognize Black History Month

HBO will recognize Black History Month Jan. 15-Feb. 28 with originals emphasizing the achievements of African-Americans: Boycott, a dramatization of the Montgomery bus boycott, Feb. 24; Dancing in September, a look at making a black TV series, Feb. 3; encores of HBO Films Disappearing Acts; Half Past Autumn: The Life and Works of Gordon Parks; and Bill Russell: My Life, My Way; and HBO original series The Chris Rock Show. Programming will be supported by a 14-city film-festival tour of HBO original movies.