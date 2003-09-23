HBO to Receive Diversity Award
Home Box Office will be named 2003’s "Most Diverse Network" by the Multicultural Motion
Picture Association at the 11th Annual Diversity Awards Sunday,
Nov. 23, in Hollywood.
"This network’s never shied away from controversial programming, but as far
as giving us choices, I think a great deal of viewers like what they’ve seen and
been moved by on this network as of late," MMPA president Jarvee
Hutcherson said. "Since our membership represents a cross-section of America, I’m not
surprised at their selection."
