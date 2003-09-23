HBO to Receive Diversity Award

Home Box Office will be named 2003’s "Most Diverse Network" by the Multicultural Motion

Picture Association at the 11th Annual Diversity Awards Sunday,

Nov. 23, in Hollywood.

"This network’s never shied away from controversial programming, but as far

as giving us choices, I think a great deal of viewers like what they’ve seen and

been moved by on this network as of late," MMPA president Jarvee

Hutcherson said. "Since our membership represents a cross-section of America, I’m not

surprised at their selection."