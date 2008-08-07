HBO Puts Hard Knocks Online
By Alex Weprin
HBO is making the season premiere of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys available free online at HBO.com.
The hour-long episode will be posted Friday, where it will be available for one week. HBO said it only plans on making the first episode of the season available for viewing online.
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys premiered on HBO Wednesday.
