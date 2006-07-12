HBO Produces For Really Small Screen

HBO Mobile, the pay-network’s mobile service with Cingular, has launched exclusive mini-episodes of the network’s series Entourage. The made-for-cell videos are crafted by the show’s writers and producers and star the TV cast in a storyline about the Johnny Drama character making a "cellivision" show.

The HBO/Cingular service has also begun offering full-length episodes from Entourage’s first season, as well as from Sex And The City, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Dane Cook’s Tourgasm. The episodes run in shorter segments more appropriate to the mobile medium.

The service, for 3G phones, is subscription-based and began with ringtones, messages, graphics and games from HBO shows including The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Six Feet Under.