HBO previews originals sked

With The Sopranos returning for its new season in September, the

show's creator and stars said the 16-month hiatus hasn't spoiled anything.

'Is it so bad you have to wait a few more months?' quipped actor Lorraine

Bracco, who plays mobster Tony Soprano's therapist.

With Sex and the City slated for summer, HBO pushed the Sopranos back

to fall.

Now, after Sex star Sarah Jessica Parker's pregnancy delayed

production and shortened the season, HBO's Senior VP of Original Programming

Carolyn Strauss mused: 'Had we known then what we know now, we might have done

things differently.'

For better or worse, The Sopranos, debuting Sept. 15, will go

head-to-head with the fall broadcast season.

HBO trotted out Sopranos creative genius David Chase and cast Friday

for TV critics gathered in Pasadena, Calif.

The pay net also took to chance to unwrap three upcoming original projects

for 2003.

Baseball Wives, heading into production in Miami come fall, gives a

glimpse into professional baseball from the perspective of players' wives.

The series premiere may be timed to coincide with the start of Major League

Baseball season next spring, said HBO's President of Original Programming Chris

Albrecht.

A second upcoming original -- Carnivale -- will follow a traveling

carnival through Oklahoma in the 1930s.

Both series will have 13 episodes.

HBO Films' anticipated project Angels in America, based on the Tony

and Pulitzer Prize-winning play by the same name, is currently in production in

New York. The six-hour original may air as a miniseries and stars Al Pacino,

Meryl Streep and Emma Thompson.

In other news, HBO said Dennis Miller Live is ending its nine-year

play in August.