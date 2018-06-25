HBO Premieres ‘Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind’ July 16

HBO will debut the documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind July 16. Marina Zenovich directs and Alex Gibney produces. As HBO describes the movie, “Told largely through Williams’ own words, the film celebrates what he brought to comedy and to the culture at large, from the wild days of late-1970s L.A. to his death in 2014.”

Williams committed suicide in his Tiburon, Calif. home. He was 63.

The documentary details Williams’ life, from his childhood in the San Francisco Bay Area, to his time in New York at Juilliard, to his breakout role on Mork & Mindy, to his film career.

Those sharing their insights on Williams include Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, David Letterman, Steve Martin, Pam Dawber and the comic’s son, Zak Williams. Home movies and onstage footage help explore his life.

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind is produced by Alex Gibney and Shirel Kozak. The executive producers are David Steinberg, Kristen Vaurio and Marina Zenovich. Sheila Nevins executive produces for HBO.