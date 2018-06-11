HBO Renews Drama ‘Succession’

HBO has renewed the drama Succession, which debuted June 3. Jesse Armstrong created the series. It follows the Roy family, Logan Roy and his four children, which controls a media and entertainment conglomerate, tracking their lives as they contemplate what the future holds once their aging father steps back from the company.

The cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Natalie Gold, Peter Friedman and Rob Yang.

Adam McKay directed the Succession pilot. He’s an executive producer, along with Armstrong, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter and Mark Mylod.

Armstrong is the showrunner.