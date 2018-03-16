HBO to Premiere ‘Elvis Presley: The Searcher’ April 14

Documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher debuts on HBO Saturday, April 14. Following Presley from childhood to the 1976 Jungle Room recording sessions, the two-part film features more than 20 new interviews with session players, producers, directors and other artists who knew him or who were profoundly influenced by him. Those interviewed include Priscilla Presley, guitarist Scotty Moore, childhood friend Red West and writer Alan Light.



The film is directed and produced by Thom Zimny. It features an original score from Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready.



Elvis Presley: The Searcher is an HBO Documentary Films Presentation in association with Sony Pictures Television. The executive producers are Glen Zipper, Priscilla Presley, Jerry Schilling, Andrew Solt, Alan Gasmer and Jamie Salter. Producers are Jon Landau and Kary Antholis.



The film’s first part details Presley’s early life in Tupelo, Miss., and his rise to fame in 1956.



The second part includes Presley’s return home after his Army discharge, a seven-year period making lightweight, music-infused movies, which HBO says stunted his musical growth; and his triumphant TV comeback in 1968. Also featured in part two is Presley’s commitment to an extended Las Vegas residency.