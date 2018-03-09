HBO Sets Wyatt Cenac-Hosted Late Night Series

HBO will debut late night seriesWyatt Cenac’s Problem Areason April 13, the network said Thursday.

The 10-episode series will follow the Emmy Award-winning comedian and formerThe Daily Showcorrespondent as he examines a wide range of social and cultural problems facing Americans, said the network.

In addition,Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas will feature in-studio commentary on current events, addressing issues and engaging the audience to keep the conversation going through social media.



For more, go to multichannel.com.