HBO Picks Up Second Season of True Blood

There is life in vampire drama True Blood. HBO ordered a second season of the show, set to go into production early next year, the network announced Wednesday.

True Blood, from Six Feet Under creator Alan Ball, had a somewhat anemic opening Sept. 7, pulling in only 1.4 million viewers. However, its cumulative audience came to 4 million. And the second episode of the show this past Sunday jumped 24%, pulling in 1.8 million viewers.

"We are absolutely thrilled that the critics and our viewers have embraced True Blood," said Michael Lombardo, president of the programming group and West Coast operations. "Alan Ball has done it again -- made an addictive series that is unlike any other."