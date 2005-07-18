HBO Picks Up Entourage

HBO is bringing back Entourage for a third season, network chief Chris Albrecht announced late Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills.

Albrecht said the deal was cut late Thursday for at least 13 episodes next year.

The Hollywood-centric comedy debuted last year with eight episodes and is in the midst of a 14-episode second season.

Speaking to B&C after the presentation, Albrecht said that he is hoping for as many as 20 episodes next year and expects the show to return mid-summer of 2006.

When asked if the price had just gone up to bring back Jeremy Piven, who picked up a Supporting Actor Emmy nomination last week for his role as uber-agent Ari, Albrecht laughed, "Nope, we already had him locked up, luckily."

