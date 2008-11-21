HBO Pay Per View Using Facebook For Promotion

HBO Pay Per View is enlisting Facebook to promote the upcoming Dec. 6 fight between PPV king Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao.



HBO is partnering with social media agency Digital Influence Group to create an interactive promotion called “Dream Fight.”



The application allows users to place a photo of a friend’s face on a graphic of a fighter in a virtual boxing ring and then enter into a virtual fight with a friend – which HBO hopes will drive viral marketing as users reach out their “friend” lists on Facebook.



An associated sweepstakes will give away a trip to the fight in Las Vegas. Full Throttle Energy Drink is on board as a sponsor of the promotion.



HBO also continues to promote the fight through its highly-acclaimed trademark 24/7 all-access documentary series, which debuts episodes Sunday nights at 8:30.