HBO Passes on Greenlight, Bravo Interested

HBO has opted not to take a third season of reality show Project Greenlight from Miramax Television. Now, insiders say, Bravo is interested in possibly picking up the series.

Greenlight, executive produced by actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, gives an aspiring filmmaker the chance to make their movie and have it released by Miramax.

Bravo is already working with Miramax on Project Runway, a competition among young fashion designers to have their line shown at next fall’s New York Fashion Week.