HBO Orders Second Season of ‘Random Acts of Flyness’

HBO has renewed the late-night show Random Acts of Flyness for a second season. The program comes from Terence Nance and kicked off its six-episode season Aug. 3, airing at midnight. Random Acts “explores evergreen cultural idioms such as patriarchy, white supremacy and sensuality from a new, thought-provoking perspective,” in HBO’s words.

“We couldn’t be happier with the response to Random Acts of Flyness–it’s struck such a powerful chord with our viewers,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive VP, HBO programming. “We’re thrilled to bring Terence and his team back for a second season of this provocative, remarkable series.”

HBO describes the show as “a mix of vérité documentary, musical performances, surrealist melodrama and humorous animation.”

MVMT produces the series in association with A24. Nance writes, directs and executive produces. Other exec producers are Tamir Muhammad, Jamund Washington, Kishori Rajan, Kelley Robins Hicks, Chanelle Aponte Pearson, Ravi Nandan and John Hodges.