HBO Partners With Axios for Documentary Series

HBO has done a deal with Axios for a limited documentary series of news-oriented specials that will debut in the fall. Matthew O’Neill and Perri Peltz will direct and produce, working with Axios journalists to highlight the week ahead in politics, business and technology.

News outlet Axios was founded in 2016 by Mike Allen, Jim VandeHei and Roy Schwartz. The HBO series will feature a mix of breaking news, exclusive interviews and profiles “to help viewers better understand the big trends reshaping America and the world,” according to HBO.

“The world needs new, smarter ways to better understand the dominant personalities and definitive trends changing politics, business, technology and our lives,” said Axios CEO VandeHei. “We see this combination of HBO, Axios and award-winning storytellers as a powerful way of bringing clarity and meaning to the most consequential topics.”