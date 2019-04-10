HBO Orders Season Three of ‘Barry’

HBO has ordered season three of dark comedy Barry. Alec Berg and Bill Hader created the show, and Hader stars.

Season two began March 31.

Hader plays Barry, a hit man looking to recast himself as an actor. “This season, Barry is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But while Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place?” said HBO.

The cast includes Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg and Anthony Carrigan.

In the fall, the show got Emmys for outstanding lead actor in a comedy (Hader) and outstanding supporting actor (Winkler).

Berg and Hader executive produce Barry.

