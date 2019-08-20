HBO Orders More ‘Succession’

HBO has renewed drama Succession for a third season. Jesse Armstrong created the show, about the Roy family and the empire they run. It is up for an Emmy for outstanding drama along with four others.

Season two began Aug. 11.

"We are elated that Succession and its exploration of wealth, power and family has resonated so powerfully with audiences,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP, HBO Drama Programming. “We cannot wait to see how the complex characters that Jesse Armstrong has created continue to navigate this captivating, ruthless world of the uber-rich. In today's world where the intersection of politics and media is increasingly prevalent, Succession presents an especially piercing look behind the curtain of this elite, influential and cutthroat community."

The cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman and Rob Yang.

Armstrong executive produces along with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche and Scott Ferguson. Armstrong is showrunner.