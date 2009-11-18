HBO Orders More Maher

HBO has ordered an eighth season of Real Time with Bill Maher, and is moving it into the heart of primetime.



The new season will premiere Friday, February 18 at 9 p.m. ET, with an encore at 11p.m. The show had been airing Friday nights at 10 p.m.



“Bill Maher is a vital and provocative observer who cuts through the media clutter to offer a uniquely thoughtful outlook on the world,” noted Nancy Geller, senior vice president, HBO Entertainment. “HBO’s unfettered creative freedom brings out the best in Bill, and we’re thrilled to bring his fearless insights back for another season.”