HBO Offers ‘The Deuce’ Early for Subscribers

HBO is giving subscribers an early peek at edgy original drama The Deuce, with the pilot available Friday, Aug. 25 on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals. The show’s linear premiere is Sept. 10.



Created by George Pelecanos and David Simon, The Deuce stars James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal. The series follows the legalization and subsequent rise of the porn industry in Times Square from the early 1970s through the mid-1980s, exploring the rough-and-tumble world at the vital moments of the growing sex industry in America.



The show’s title is a nickname for New York’s once-sleazy 42nd Street. Franco plays a set of twins, including one who runs an area bar with a diverse clientele, and one with mob ties. Gyllenhaal plays Candy, a prostitute who sees opportunity in the porn industry.



Pelecanos, Simon, Franco and Nina K. Noble executive produce. Gyllenhaal has a producer credit, too.



The season’s eight episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m., starting Sept. 10.