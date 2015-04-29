HBO Now Could Include Turner Content

Time Warner executives didn’t give too much insight into the recently launched Home Box Office standalone product HBO Now, but told analysts that the product could be beefed up in the future with additional content from its Turner Broadcasting Networks.

On a conference call with analysts to discuss first quarter results, HBO CEO Richard Plepler said he was pleased with the HBO Now launch, adding that the product “got out of the gate very fast,” but offered no hard numbers on the launch. HBO Now debuted on April 7 on Apple TV and through Cablevision Systems. While Time Warner is talking with other potential distributors about carrying the standalone channel, Plepler said more deals are expected.

“We are having very productive conversations with our traditional partners,” Plepler said on the conference call. “I suspect by the end of the year we will have more deals with them for HBO Now as well.”

