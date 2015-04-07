‘HBO Now’ Goes Live

HBO Now, HBO’s new over-the-top stand-alone service, became available Tuesday and is initially being offered directly through Apple or Cablevision Systems broadband service starting at $14.99 per month.

Customers who sign up for HBO Now in April will receive a 30-day free trial of the service, which is booting up ahead of this Sunday’s season five premiere of Game of Thrones. The on-demand offering (HBO Now is not launching with the linear live stream of HBO), does provide subs with access to movies such as Divergent and X-Men: Days of Future Past, and every season of HBO’s original content and series, including True Detective, Silicon Valley, as well as Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Speaking of Oliver, HBO has posted a video of his humorous take on the debut of HBO Now.

Like HBO Go, the programmer's authenticated TV Everywhere service for MVPDs, HBO Now will offer more than 2,000 titles online.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.