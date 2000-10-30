HBO not going west

It's in for this year, but Home Box Office is joining the procession of programmers deciding not to exhibit at the Western Cable Show, starting in 2001. Like Showtime, Starz/Encore and Playboy TV-which are pulling out this year-HBO executives decided that the roughly $1 million cost of a large booth, floor space and staff was too much for a shrinking number of major cable operators. Convention sponsors say they have a long waiting list, filled largely by technology companies, of firms wanting exhibition space.