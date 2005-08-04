HBO Names New International President

HBO has named Simon Sutton President of HBO International.

Sutton will oversee the company’s pay and basic TV enterprises around the world, including Latin America’s Warner Channel HBO networks in 50 countries and territories. Those include HBO Asia, HBO Brasil, HBO Czech, HBO Hungary, HBO India, HBO Olé, HBO Poland and HBO Romania. He will report to HBO COO Bill Nelson.

Sutton has been executive VP, International Television at MGM Worldwide Television Distribution, in charge of free-, pay- and pay-per-view television sales and distribution for programming from MGM and NBC Studios.

He started at MGM in 1996 as director, business development, for the International Television Group.

Before joining MGM, he headed up new-channel development in the Television Programming Group in London at United International Holdings.