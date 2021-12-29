HBO Max’s ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Watched in 2.8 Homes, Samba TV Says

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max.

The Matrix Resurrections was watched by 2.8 million U.S. households between its debut on HBO Max on December 22 and last Sunday, according to an analysis by Samba TV.

The latest film in the Matrix franchise also appeared in theaters.

Samba TV also said that 1.1 million households watched Being the Ricardos on Amazon Prime Video between its debut on Dec. 21 and Dec. 26. The film is about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz and their iconic sitcom.

Compared to other recent day-and-date film releases on HBO Max, Matrix Resurrections did well. Samba’s figures show that Space Jam: A New Legacy drew 2.1 million households in July and 1.9 million watched the new Dune Film. The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark drew 1 million households over its first three days. Mortal Kombat drew 3.8 million households during its opening weekend.

Netflix’s Red Notice, starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, drew 4.2 million U.S. households after it was released in November.

According to Samba, The Matrix Resurrections did particularly well in West Coast markets including Seattle, Portland and San Francisco. It also over indexed in households with HIspanic, Black and Asian viewers.

Samba said that Being the Ricardos over-indexed with older viewers. It also attracted viewers in 29,000 U.K. households, 3,000 German households and 6,000 households in Australia.