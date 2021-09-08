HBO Max Launching in European Markets Oct. 26

AT&T’s streaming service HBO Max is set to launch in Europe on Oct. 26.

The first markets where HBO Max will be available are Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra.

In 2022, HBO Max will be rolled out in 14 more territories. Those additional territories are Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

AT&T expects to take HBO Max into more countries over the course of 2022.

“This is a historic moment as HBO Max lands in Europe,” said Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International. “WarnerMedia movies and series like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory are passionately consumed by fans all across Europe, and HBO Max has been created to provide them with the most intuitive and convenient viewing experience to watch these and a diverse range of other amazing titles.”

AT&T is in the process of selling HBO Max and its parent WarnerMedia to Discovery.

HBO Max will be available to new customers as well as existing customers of HBO España, HBO Nordic and HBO Go (billed either directly or via eligible partners).

HBO Max was launched last May. In June it launched in 39 Latin American and Caribbean territories.