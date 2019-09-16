HBO Max Greenlights 'Americanah' Series

WarnerMedia Friday continued its rollout of new original projects in the works for its upcoming streaming service HBO Max with a straight-to-series order for drama Americanah, starring Lupita Nyong’o.

Lupita Nyong'o (Image credit: HBO Max)

The series, based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel of the same name, stars Nyong’o (Black Panther) as a woman born in Nigeria who leaves for America, and follows her extraordinary experiences with love, heartache, adversity and self-discovery, according to the company. Danai Gurira (Black Panther, The Walking Dead) will serve as showrunner for the 10-episode series and will write the pilot episode.

“Americanah has sparked a cultural phenomenon and is revered by fans around the world. It has affected me deeply as one of the most moving, socially relevant and romantic stories of our time,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max in a statement. “With exceptional talent like Lupita and Danai in front of and behind the camera, this series will give viewers a uniquely heartfelt and unforgettable experience.”

The announcement comes on the heels of HBO Max’s first original shows in the unscripted genre, Legendary and The Greatest Space.

