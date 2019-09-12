HBO Max Jumps into Reality With Two Competition Shows

HBO Max, AT&T’s upcoming entry into the streaming competition, is moving into the reality genre with two competition shows that will go straight to series.

One is called Legendary. The second has the working title The Greatest Space.

Related: AT&T Pays Big Bucks for Bad Robot

“Unscripted programming will be an incredibly important component of our HBO Max originals, and this is just the beginning of our venture into this space. These two initial shows will transport audiences to underground worlds and take them on visually stunning, exotic adventures, equaled only by the compelling stories of each contestant,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “We couldn’t have more accomplished teams behind both of these shows. From the innovative and award-winning storytellers at both Scout and Bertram van Munster’s New Media Collective, we are reimagining the unscripted competition genre.”

Legendary is executive produced by Scout Productions’ Emmy® Award-winning team David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric (Queer Eye) along with Renata Lombardo and Shant Tutunjian.

Over 10 episodes divas on voguish teams will compete to win a cash prize on Legendary with over-the-top fashion and choreography.

The Greatest Space is produced by New Media Collective (NMC) and Scout Productions with NMC’s Emmy Award-winning Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri along with Mark Dziak (The Amazing Race), and Scouts’ David Collins,Michael Williams and Rob Eric serving as executive producers.

The Greatest Space is a 10-episode design competition show featuring interior designers who travel around the world to transform empty rooms into spectacular spaces. The winner gets a substantial cash prize.