HBO Max Gets SVOD Rights to Animated Series S.M.A.S.H.

HBO Max has acquired the first window exclusive SVOD rights in the U.S. for 41 Entertainment’s animated series S.M.A.S.H.

Discovery Family Channel and Discovery Familia in the U.S. secured the exclusive linear rights for the show, which is expected to launch globally in 2022.

41 Entertainment also sold the German-speaking rights to the show in Germany, Austria and Switzerland to Super RTL.

(Image credit: 41 Entertainment)

S.M.A.S.H. is about a sleep away camp in Bavaria where four kids with superpowers prepare to become the next generation of superheroes. Each kid has their own super canine as a sidekick.

The series was created by Allen Bohbot based on an original idea by Kaaren Lee Brown. It was developed for television by Brown and Kiersten Halstead, illustrated by Mel Bontrager and executive produced by Bohbot.

“We have built a great team of writers to bring the S.M.A.S.H! adventures to life, including Josh Haber and Eric Rogers. We are also fortunate to have a fantastic production team to build out the Camp S.M.A.S.H! world,” says Halstead. “Each episode focuses on fun and engaging superhero adventures that require teamwork, problem solving, and a sense of humor.”