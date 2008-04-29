HBO Leads Pack with Eight Sports Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences handed out the 29th Annual Sports Emmy Awards Monday night. HBO led the network pack with eight wins, stemming from 31 nominations.

HBO won two Emmys each for documentary Brooklyn Dodgers: The Ghosts of Flatbush and boxing series Mayweather/Hatton 24/7, as well as for analyst Cris Collinsworth and Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs. Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel also won for “best sports journalism,” although it was the only program nominated in that category.

Inside the NFL, which ended its run on HBO last season, did not win any Emmys despite having more nominations than any other individual program.

Fox was second to the premium channel with five Emmy wins, including two for NASCAR on Fox and one win each for MLB on Fox, the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl and the MLB pregame show.

ESPN won four Sports Emmys, including wins for its National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing coverage and College GameDay.

CBS was awarded three Emmys, including wins for its Super Bowl and U.S. Open tennis coverage, as well as a win by football analyst James Brown.

NBC had three wins, all by its studio team, with John Madden, Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth each taking home a trophy.

TNT took home three Emmys for its National Basketball Association coverage.

NFL Network received two Emmys, while ABC, ESPN2, The Golf Channel and FSN won one apiece.