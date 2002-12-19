HBO leads Golden Globe nods

Home Box Office's 26 nods dominated the Golden Globe nominations,

announced in Hollywood's wee hours Thursday morning.

HBO shows The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, Sex and the

City and Curb Your Enthusiasm all were showered with nominations,

while HBO's made-for-TV movies and miniseries Path to War, Live from

Baghdad, The Gathering Storm and Hysterical Blindness took the

majority of mentions in those categories.

Among the major broadcast networks, NBC was tops, while CBS' top-rated series

were practically shut out, garnering only one nomination for actress Marg

Helgenberger in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

CBS did claim two more nominations for made-for-TV movie Hell on Heels:

The Battle of Mary Kay for performances by Shirley MacLaine and Parker

Posey.

NBC shows The West Wing, Friends and Will &

Grace helped the network to 13 nominations -- one-half that of HBO, but still by

far the most of any broadcast network.

Fox was second with seven nominations for 24, The Bernie Mac

Show, The Simpsons and Malcolm in the Middle.

ABC got two nods for Jennifer Garner in

Alias and Bonnie Hunt in

Life with Bonnie.

Best drama nominations went to NBC's The West Wing, HBO's

Sopranos and Six Feet Under, FX's The Shield and Fox's

24, while best comedy nominations went to NBC's Friends and

Will & Grace, HBO's Sex and the City and Curb YourEnthusiasm and Fox's The Simpsons.

Basic cable also fared well, with nominations for FX's The Shield and

RFK, Turner Network Television's Door to Door, A&E Network's Shackleton and Sci Fi Channel's

Taken.